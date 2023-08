Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

Federal Government appointed Nadeem Anwar, member National Tariff Commission (NTC), Islamabad as Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Government appointed Nadeem Anwar, member National Tariff Commission (NTC), Islamabad as Chairman.

In pursuance of decisions of Federal Cabinet in case no.120/25/2023, dated 09.

08.2023 and item of Rule 8(4) of NTC (Terms and conditions of service of members) rule 2018, Federal Government appointed Nadeem Anwar as ChairmanNTC with immediate effect for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, which is earlier.