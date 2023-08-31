Open Menu

Nadeem Anwar Appointed As Chairman NTC

Published August 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The federal government on Wednesday appointed Nadeem Anwar as chairman National Tariff Commission (NTC) with immediate effect.

Nadeem Anwar, a member of NTC, was appointed for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The appointment of chairman NTC was done in pursuance of decisions of the Federal Cabinet in case no.120/25/2023, dated 09.08.2023 and item of Rule 8(4) of NTC (Terms and conditions of service of members) rule 2018.

