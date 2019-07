Nadeem Anwar Querashi assumes charge of SIAL chairman

SIALKOT, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Newly elected chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Nadeem Anwar Querashi on Monday assumed his charge.

According to a SIAL official, Nadeem Anwar Querashi was recently elected as unopposed chairman of SIAL.

SCCI President Khawaja Masood Akhtar and business community of Sialkot congratulated Nadeem Anwar Querashi for assuming the charge as SIAL chairman.