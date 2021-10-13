Nadeem grieved over demise of Malik

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Bahawalpur leader, Malik Nadeem expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Senior PML-N leader, Pervaiz Malik in Lahore.

In his message, he said that late, Pervaiz Malik played a pivotal role for smooth flourishing of democracy in the country.

He said that Malik raised voice at National Assembly for the cause of democracy and payed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.