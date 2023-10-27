Open Menu

Nadeem Inaugurates MRI Machine At PIMS

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday inaugurated the MRI machine at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that health sector reform was his top agenda and mission.

He added without reforms, improvement and development in the health sector was not possible.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that he received complaints that the MRI machine at the hospital was out of order for the last four years and patients had to go to private hospitals for MRI.

"On which I had given a deadline to the administration to make MRI functional by today," the minister added.

He said that although the machine had become functional but he directed the hospital management to take action against the responsible for the delay.

"There will be no compromise on merit, transparency and reforms.

I will ensure the implementation of this agenda," he added.

He said that all doctors, paramedical staff and management of the hospital had been instructed to maintain good behavior towards patients, behave with courtesy, work with dedication and passion, and ensure the provision of excellent medical facilities.

He directed the hospital management to initiate a clinical audit system within their hospital to take measures to ensure the quality of service of the hospital.

Dr Nadeem Jan said," I will not compromise on giving relief to the people."

He said that Pakistan Nursing Council, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was taking many steps to promote merit and transparency.

The minister said that health should be non-political, adding "We all have to play our key role for betterment of the country."

