The Sindh Government has posted Nadeem Ahmed Khuhro, District Women Development Officer, as In Charge Women Complaint Cell in addition to his existing charge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government has posted Nadeem Ahmed Khuhro, District Women Development Officer, as In Charge Women Complaint Cell in addition to his existing charge.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Khuhro had been directed to shift his office along with his available staff to the Women Complaint Cell.