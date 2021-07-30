UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadeem Qureshi Condemns India's Attempts To Change IIOJK Demography

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Nadeem Qureshi condemns India's attempts to change IIOJK demography

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Friday that Aug 5 would be observed as black day across the country to condemn India's revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) two years ago on the same date.

Talking to APP Nadeem Qureshi who is also member of Kashmir Committee Punjab said that rallies would be taken out and seminars would be held across the country to convey a clear message to the world that Indian attempts to change IIOJK demography under its hegemonic Hindutva doctrine was largely unacceptable.

He said the revocation of special status of IIOJK was done under a black law that altered the status of Kashmiris from majority to minority on Aug 5 in 2019. He explained that Kashmiris were a majority when IIOJK had special status, however, illegal alteration of their status i.

e declaring Kashmir as part of India turned them into a minority and left them helpless before the Hindu zealots and Indian army.

He urged the world powers and human rights organizations across the globe to build up pressure on India to restore IIOJK's special status adding that this status of the held valley was globally accepted in accordance with UN resolutions.

He said that there should be plebiscite in IIOJK in accordance with the UN resolutions to free the Kashmiris from illegal Indian occupation and enable them to spend life peacefully. He said that the Pakistani nation and the government were standing by their Kashmiri brethren and would continue struggle till the day the Kashmiris get their due rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Punjab Minority Jammu Same 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

1 minute ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

10 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

10 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

11 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.