MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Friday that Aug 5 would be observed as black day across the country to condemn India's revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) two years ago on the same date.

Talking to APP Nadeem Qureshi who is also member of Kashmir Committee Punjab said that rallies would be taken out and seminars would be held across the country to convey a clear message to the world that Indian attempts to change IIOJK demography under its hegemonic Hindutva doctrine was largely unacceptable.

He said the revocation of special status of IIOJK was done under a black law that altered the status of Kashmiris from majority to minority on Aug 5 in 2019. He explained that Kashmiris were a majority when IIOJK had special status, however, illegal alteration of their status i.

e declaring Kashmir as part of India turned them into a minority and left them helpless before the Hindu zealots and Indian army.

He urged the world powers and human rights organizations across the globe to build up pressure on India to restore IIOJK's special status adding that this status of the held valley was globally accepted in accordance with UN resolutions.

He said that there should be plebiscite in IIOJK in accordance with the UN resolutions to free the Kashmiris from illegal Indian occupation and enable them to spend life peacefully. He said that the Pakistani nation and the government were standing by their Kashmiri brethren and would continue struggle till the day the Kashmiris get their due rights.