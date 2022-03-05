MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday termed act of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's security guards harassing journalists of Multan including President of Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and a female reporter as a deplorable.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi said it was attack on freedom of press. Preventing journalists from performing their professional duties was undemocratic act and the incident was highly condemnable. He said that PPP leadership should apologize to local journalists.

Qureshi observed that the people rejected long march. Similarly, PPP will face failure in no-confidence motion, he added. It was an undemocratic act of political parties to stop journalists from reporting incidents, he said.