Nadeem Qureshi criticizes opposition for hoodwinking people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi on Friday said that people had rejected the politics of opposition based on personal interests.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) public gathering in Gujranwala, he said that corrupt opposition should make an apology for their corruption rather making hue and cry over their misdeeds.

He said that people were well aware of the drama of the opposition being staged to get NRO.

He further said that opposition was misleading people through hollow slogans.