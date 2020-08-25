UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Qureshi Hails 2-year Performance Of Govt

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:36 PM

Parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi in the provincial assembly of Punjab on Tuesday hailed the federal and provincial governments for their achievements on different fronts in last two years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi in the provincial assembly of Punjab on Tuesday hailed the Federal and provincial governments for their achievements on different fronts in last two years.

In a statement issued, he reiterated commitment to move forward to improve living standards of the people while saying that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to uplifting south Punjab.

He added that establishment of a separate secretariat for south Punjab was yet another promise fulfilled as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that approval for posting of secretaries of fifteen different departments in south Punjab would help resolve problems of people and thousands of employees at door step.

Qureshi said that national economy was showing signs of improvement and efforts are afoot to extend its benefits to the poor segments of society.

He said, it was unbearable for opposition parties to digest the accomplishments of the PTI government.

He said, government was committed to penalize all those who plundered the national wealth through corrupt practices.

He said that PPP and PML-N were hand in gloves to protect each others adding the musical chair game was played for decades which has now come to and end due to rising awareness among the masses.

Nadeem Qureshi who is also the spokesman for Punjab government said that all the ill wishes and baseless allegations and rumors of the opposition parties would prove to be wrong and PTI government would continue to serve the people throughout its constitutional term.

He said, provincial government believes in the principle of rule of law for all and would continue to strive for bringing about further improvement in the economy and help the poor and destitute.

