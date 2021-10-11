Nadeem Qureshi hails announcement to set up Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan to set up Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Authority will yield far reaching results to persuade youngsters for seeking guidance from the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said in a statement here on Monday.

He appreciated the PM's announcement which the premier made during his address at Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference on Sunday.

He said the authority would help in highlighting true image of islam before the world.

He further said that Prime Minister was sincerely taking practical steps to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state like that of Madina.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all decisions to make thecountry prosperous and eliminate all types of evils from the society in line with the teachings of Islam.

He said the announcement had won the hearts of people.