UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadeem Qureshi Hails Pak-UK Friendship, Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Nadeem Qureshi hails Pak-UK friendship, cooperation

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom (UK) was an important friendly country and government held in high esteem the development projects launched with the UK aid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom (UK) was an important friendly country and government held in high esteem the development projects launched with the UK aid.

He expressed these views in a meeting with UK Deputy Political Consulate Tom de Fonblanque, who called on him at his residence here Tuesday, says an official release.

Nadeem Qureshi hailed Pak-UK friendship and said assistance from friendly countries to improve living standards of people was appreciable.

He said that the government was committed to beautifying Multan city and preserving its monuments and the old walled city as its heritage.

He said that development projects through UK assistance always proved beneficial for Pakistan's development.

The UK official said that his country would take steps in cooperation with local governments to beautify historical cities of Multan and Bahawalpur and to preserve the heritage.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and also discussed development projects under execution with the cooperation from the UK Aid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Bahawalpur United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

24 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

1 hour ago

LAA, WPA to help quick disposal of civil cases: Su ..

1 minute ago

US House Democrats to Introduce 2 Articles of Impe ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Beslan School Terror Act Remains Person ..

1 minute ago

Six food outlets fined in Multan

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.