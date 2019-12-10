Nadeem Qureshi hails Pak-UK friendship, cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom (UK) was an important friendly country and government held in high esteem the development projects launched with the UK aid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom UK ) was an important friendly country and government held in high esteem the development projects launched with the UK aid.

He expressed these views in a meeting with UK Deputy Political Consulate Tom de Fonblanque, who called on him at his residence here Tuesday, says an official release.

Nadeem Qureshi hailed Pak-UK friendship and said assistance from friendly countries to improve living standards of people was appreciable.

He said that the government was committed to beautifying Multan city and preserving its monuments and the old walled city as its heritage.

He said that development projects through UK assistance always proved beneficial for Pakistan's development.

The UK official said that his country would take steps in cooperation with local governments to beautify historical cities of Multan and Bahawalpur and to preserve the heritage.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and also discussed development projects under execution with the cooperation from the UK Aid.