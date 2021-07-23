UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Qureshi Hopeful For PTI Win In AJK Elections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:50 PM

Nadeem Qureshi hopeful for PTI win in AJK elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections with the power of vote.

During door to door election campaign here at interior city for the candidate of LA-42 Valley 3 Asif Sharif, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that PTI would make government in AJK as it had made in Gilgat Baltistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Kashmiri people by taking up the Kashmir issue before the world effectively.

He said the people of AJK has rejected other parties and they want a corruption free government.

The provincial parliamentary secretary said that 25th July would be the day of PTI's victory in AJK elections.

On this occasion, different groups joins PTI and assured their vote and support for the PTI candidate in AJK elections.

