Nadeem Qureshi inaugurates Ehsaas Ration programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated Ehsaas Ration Programme at Utility store in his constituency here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said the registered families will be able to purchase ghee, sugar, pulses and flour from 84 points across the district wherein 30 to 40 percent discount would be offered on various commodities in a transparent manner through latest technology.

Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for welfare of common man and deserving people.

He said that millions of registered people across the country would get benefit from Ehsaas ration programme scheme and added that this project will prove to be a milestone in relieving the common man from the burden of inflation as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.