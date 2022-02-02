UrduPoint.com

Nadeem Qureshi Inaugurates Ehsaas Ration Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Nadeem Qureshi inaugurates Ehsaas Ration programme

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated Ehsaas Ration Programme at Utility store in his constituency here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated Ehsaas Ration Programme at Utility store in his constituency here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said the registered families will be able to purchase ghee, sugar, pulses and flour from 84 points across the district wherein 30 to 40 percent discount would be offered on various commodities in a transparent manner through latest technology.

Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for welfare of common man and deserving people.

He said that millions of registered people across the country would get benefit from Ehsaas ration programme scheme and added that this project will prove to be a milestone in relieving the common man from the burden of inflation as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Man From Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

57 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

1 hour ago
 AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz ..

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Curling or Covid? Wright faced work dilemma ahead ..

Curling or Covid? Wright faced work dilemma ahead of Games

1 minute ago
 48 professional beggars booked during ongoing oper ..

48 professional beggars booked during ongoing operation

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>