Nadeem Qureshi pledges preservation of Walled City Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture and Chairman Walled City Project Multan (WCPM) MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Friday that walled City would be restored completely with assistance from the Italian government and all modern basic facilities would be made available to its residents.

While talking to the media before inaugurating a monument, 'Musafir Khana' at Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed along with Italian ambassador Stefano Pontecarvo and deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to promote tourism to religious and historically important heritage sites.

He said that Multan was famous for its heritage sites and sweet and aromatic mangoes all over the world.

He said that Multan was a 5000 years old living city and support many symbols and monuments indicating ancient civilizations.

Nadeem Qureshi said that walled city has an outdated sewerage system, lack health and other facilities and promised that all deficiencies would be overcome.

He said that Multan, being the city of saints, was a peaceful city.

He said that Italian ambassador, deputy commissioner and the whole team of WCPM visited different heritage sites and parts of walled city.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said that a detailed discussion was held with the Italian ambassador on the walled city and it was proposed that the plan for walled city restoration should be designed in a way to meet the basic requirements of the residents.

He said that all the funding from Italian government would be utilized judiciously and in a transparent manner.

He said that basic requirements of the people in sectors like health, education, sports, sewerage and drainage system would be improved.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Qureshi, accompanying the Italian ambassador and DC visited different parts of the city to witness heritage sites including clock tower building, Shah Rukn-e-Alam mausoleum, shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, Damdama that is the highest place in Multan at Qasim fort mound, craft bazaar, Raza hall, Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed, and Haram gate.