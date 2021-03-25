UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Qureshi Questions PDM Sincerity Even With Itself

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture, Nadeem Qureshi questioned the sincerity of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) saying that it was not honest to itself.

" How can PDM be sincere to country when it was not to itself?" said Nadeem Qureshi in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He stated that the PDM was changing its stance everyday adding that if the opposition alliance violates law on the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz appearance before NAB Lahore on march 26, the law would take its course.

Parliamentary Secretary denounced the statement of Maryam Nawaz about appearance the watchdog with workers of her party.

He informed that government firmly believes in implementation of the Constitution and rule of law in the country and it would not allow anyone to take law in hands.

