Nadeem Qureshi strongly condemns blast in Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 07:56 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack during Jumma prayer at Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in the blast.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said targeting worshippers in the mosque was a cowardly act and it was a highly condemnable incident.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence with bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said the incident was an attempt to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere in the country and added that terrorists could not dampen courage of the nation.

