Nadeem rejects news about breaching of Karkhsa, Kuschlak dams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 10:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department Division Quetta, Engineer Nadeem Ahmed Dawar on Monday said the news about breach in Karkhsa and Kuchlak dams was baseless.

He said that there was no truth in the news on social media about the breach in Karkhsa and Kuchlak dams and added Alhamdulillah, both the dams were safe and the spillway of the dams were opened for 12 to 14 hours.

He said that Irrigation Department teams were alert round the clock to deal with any emergency.

He said that there had been heavy rains in Quetta, Nusar, Kuchlak, Hanna, Sara Khalla, Sara Ghargai, Kanak, Agbarg, due to which the water level in Karkhsa and Kuchlak dams rose and the spillways of the dams had to be opened.

He said that four teams of Irrigation Department were working in Aghbarg, Nusar, Eastern Bypass, Hanna, Karkhsa and Akhtarabad and the dams were being continuously monitored and the situation was under control.

He said that the Irrigation Department was taking all possible measures to eliminate encroachment on the canals and to clean them.

Nadeem Ahmed Dawar said that more heavy rains were predicted in the next few days so residents should move to safer places to avoid any damage.

