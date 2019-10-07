Nadeem Shakoor Javery appointed as director finance LUMHS

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial government on Monday appointed Nadeem Shakoor Javery as Director Finance Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

According to a notification, the chief minister Sindh has appointed Nadeem Javery as director finance for the period of three years with immediate effect.

Terms and conditions of the appointment would be issued separately, the notification reads.