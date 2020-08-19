UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Stresses For Reforms In Judiciary

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

Nadeem stresses for reforms in judiciary

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday stressed the need to bring reforms in judiciary to provide more speedy justice to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday stressed the need to bring reforms in judiciary to provide more speedy justice to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were creating hurdles in reforms in many sectors, adding the government was introducing number of reforms in different fields to bring more transparency in their system to yield desirous results.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent national institution were carrying out investigation against corrupts and looters, adding both the leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

He said the actions should be taken against allegedly involved in corruption and money laundering even they belonged to treasure or opposition benches.

More Stories From Pakistan

