Nadir Ali Abro's Book Launching Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Famous writer, columnist, social worker and Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad Mir Nadir Ali Abro's book (From crowd of Despair to Miles of Hope) was held at Shahpur Jahanian Public Library on Friday

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad Mir Nadir Ali Abro said that during my service wherever I stayed in any city wrote about the problems of people and communities in my book.

He further said that this book is a beacon for today's disillusioned youth. Disappointment is disbelief and hope is life, so struggle is needed to get out of despair.

He further said that I could have inaugurated this book in a mega city but I try to give priority to the youth of the rural areas of Sindh, so I organized the launching of this book in Shahpur Jahanian.

He said that people of the area were lovers of education and literature and always admired such events.

Abro further said that in this book he had communicated a lesson of hope for people, particularly dejected youth who take extreme steps in depression.

Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (R) Ameer Saud Magsi expressed his pleasure to visit Shahpur Jahanian to attend book launching ceremony.

He said that book will helpful for people particularly youth for overcoming their mental disorders.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmad Hafiz Zeshan, Madam Nazoo Dharejo, journalists of Press Club Shahpur Jahanian and other dignitaries also shared their views.

