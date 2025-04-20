Nadir Magsi Wins Derajaat Off-road Challenge Jeep Rally
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Well-known rally driver Nadir Magsi won the Off-road challenge jeep rally organized under Derajaat.
The thrilling finale of the Derajaat Off-Road Challenge concluded with high-octane performances in the Prepared Category as Pakistan’s top racers battled across a rugged 69-kilometer track.
The event featured four sub-categories, with Nadir Magsi claiming first place in Category-A by completing the track with an impressive time of 44 minutes and 18 seconds. In Category-B, Gohar secured the top slot by completing the track in 49 minutes and 1 second, while Bewar Mazari triumphed in Category C with a time of 50 minutes and 59 seconds. Similarly, Shakeel clinched first place in Category-D, finishing the track in 49 minutes and 59 seconds.
Twenty-two renowned racers from across the country showcased their driving prowess, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd of spectators who gathered to witness the action-packed finale.
The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ratta Kulachi sports Complex today in the evening. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will be the chief guest.
The strict security measures were in place throughout the closing day, with monitoring and checkpoints established at various locations to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees.
Speaking on the occasion, Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur emphasized the broader vision behind the event, stating, "The Derajaat Off-Road Challenge is not just about motorsport; it’s a celebration of youth, culture, and the untapped tourism potential of our region."
