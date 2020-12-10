Nadir Mumtaz appointed as Karachi Port Trust Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Thursday appointed Nadir Mumtaz Warrich as Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Trustee on the board of Trustees of the organization.

According to an Establishment Division's notification, Nadir Mumtaz, a BS-22 officer, has been given additional charge of the said offices for three months until the posting of a regular head of KPT.

Prior to his current posting, he served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Nadir Mumtaz was an officer of Civil Services of Pakistan belonging to 16th CTP.

He was a law graduate from S. M. Law College.

He also served as Joint Secretary (Development) in Ministry of Industries and Production in 2016 and earlier as Deputy Secretary (Development) in Petroleum Division.

Moreover, the government also appointed Amer Hashmi as Chairperson of Special Technology Zones Authority, on honorary basis.

According to a Cabinet Division's notification, Hashmi has been given the post for a period of three months or till appointment of regular chairperson.