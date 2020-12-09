Nadir Mumtaz takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Nadir Mumtaz Warraich has assumed additional charge of Chairman Karachi Port Trust for a period of three months.

Nadir Mumtaz is an officer of Civil Services of Pakistan belonging to 16th CTP, said a spokesperson of KPT on Wednesday.

Nadir is a law graduate from S. M. Law College.

Culmination of his outstanding professional career coupled with his strong academic background has made him a suitable candidate to take the additional charge of Chairman KPT.

Prior to his current posting he served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. He also served as Joint Secretary (Development) in Ministry of Industries and Production in 2016 and earlier as Deputy Secretary (Development) in Petroleum Division. Another distinction is that he hails from a naval family.