Nadir Rahman Joins Pakistan Stock Exchange As COO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Nadir Rahman joins Pakistan Stock Exchange as COO

Nadir Rahman on Wednesday joined Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as Chief Operating Officer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Nadir Rahman on Wednesday joined pakistan stock exchange (PSX) as Chief Operating Officer.

Nadir has extensive, hands on experience of capital markets in Pakistan and internationally, stretching over 29 years, said a statement.

His core areas of expertise are business development, operations, investment management and corporate restructurings.

Nadir has advised on numerous capital market transactions, including the largest delisting in Pakistan's history.

He has worked in a number of senior roles and will bring a valuable skill set and experience to the senior team at PSX.

CEO psx Farrukh Khan stated, 'the position of COO at PSX was approved and budgeted by the board but was lying vacant for some time. This was an important role to fill to continue the institutional building at PSX, he added. "We have a challenging year ahead, with many positive initiatives under way," he said.

