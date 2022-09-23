UrduPoint.com

Nadir Shah Appreciates Services Of SRSO In Flood Relief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022

Nadir Shah appreciates services of SRSO in flood relief

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday hailed the services of the department concerned and non-government organizations to cope with the flood challenges in Sindh.

Presiding over a meeting at conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) Sukkur, the Minister appreciated the services of all the district administrations, government and semi-government institutions and stated that these organisations have never shied away from putting forward their maximum effort for public service during hard times faced by the province.

He said that Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) was collaborating with all the departments concerned including the district administrations of almost all districts of the province to help the rural communities.

More Stories From Pakistan

