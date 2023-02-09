UrduPoint.com

NADRA Agrees To Install Biometric System In Sindh Revenue Offices

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NADRA agrees to install biometric system in Sindh Revenue Offices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Board of Revenue Sindh (BoR) and NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), a subsidiary of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), signed an agreement for installation of NADRA linked Biometric Verification System at all Sub-Registrar Offices across Sindh to prevent impersonation in property registration in the province, here at Revenue House, Clifton, Karachi.

Abdul Wajid Shaikh, Project Director, Automation of Stamps & Registration (ASR), BoR, Sindh, and Malik Saleem, Deputy Director, NTL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Member (R&S), board of Revenue, Sindh, Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, Inspector General Registration Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Khushk and other officers of Board of Revenue, Sindh and NADRA Technologies Limited were also present on the occasion.

Underlining the importance of introducing biometric system, the Member (R&S), Board of Revenue, Sindh, Syed Ahmed Shah said that it would help ensure accurate identification of parties to property transactions including sellers and purchasers of property and thereby ensure safe & secure sale, purchase and transfer of immovable property in Sindh province.

This will improve transparency in property registration. He expressed the resolve to transform BoR into a modern public sector organization.

Project Director, ASR Abdul Wajid Shaikh said, that NADRA linked biometric system is the most effective and safe method of individual identification in Pakistan and the implementation of this digital IT solution in property registration will eliminate the risk of fraud and impersonation in property registration and check illegal transfer of property.

He reiterated the commitment of the government of Sindh to serve the people of the province in best possible way without any discrimination.

Representative of NTL, Malik Saleem told that our biometric solution to be installed at Sub-Registrar Offices is capable of proper identification of citizens and is deployed in both public and private sector entities of Pakistan because it has an extraordinary edge over conventional identification methods.

