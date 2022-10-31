NADRA approves mobile van for Circle Bakot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Village Council Bakot Sharif Hassam Jamshed Abbasi Monday demanded of Zonal Director Nadra Faheem Abbasi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish a Nadra office at the central location of Kohala for the large population of Circle Bakot.

Union Council of Circle Bakot spans over a vast mountainous area including Beirut, Palak Bakot, Nimbal and Pattan, People of the circle Bakot have to visit Abbottabad Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and other documents.

Zonal Director Nadra Hazara Division Faheem Ahmad Abbasi while talking to the delegation said that he would convey the message of Chairman Village Council Bakot to the relevant authorities and hoped that the office would be established soon.

Hassam Jamshed Abbasi said that Kohala waz a central place in Circle Bakot from where all areas of Azad Kashmir and Circle Bakot were connected. Faheem Abbasi approved to send a NADRA mobile van for Bakot.