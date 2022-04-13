UrduPoint.com

NADRA Asked To Address CNIC Issues

Published April 13, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Investigation Officer of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan Wednesday convened a meeting to address the legitimate grievances of the people.

On the complaints of masses, federal ombudsman asked NADRA to resolve issue of blockage of identity cards and passports in the BISP program.

The complainants were also provided relief in issues of overbilling of electricity bills and directed WAPDA and PESCO Authorities to resolve issues of undue over billing.

The consumers appreciated the arrival of the Federal Ombudsman's representative in Bannu, for hearing their complaints.

