UrduPoint.com

NADRA Attaches MRVs In Tribal Districts For Speedy Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

NADRA attaches MRVs in tribal districts for speedy registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :National Database and Registration Authority have attached mobile registration vans (MRVs) in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for speedy issuance of NICs to the applicants.

The sources said that a total of 37 NADRA Registration Centers (NRCs)/Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) are operational in newly merged districts of KPK.

A total of 268 employees are working these in NRCs/CFCs of newly merged Districts including 224 Male and 44 Female employees.

The women applicants are especially facilitated during the registration process keeping in view all traditional norms while a proper system is in place for a speedy registration process.

A total of eight NRCs/CFCs are working in the Bajaur district, six each in Khyber and North Waziristan, five each in Kurram and Mohmand and four in South Waziristan and three in Orakzai.

The source said that seven MRVs are attached to newly Merged Districts as one MRV is allocated for each District.

/395

Related Topics

North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Male Women All

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

8 minutes ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

11 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.