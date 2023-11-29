NADRA brings to France’s global platform its story of digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is showcasing its journey of digital transformation at a global event TrusTech 2023 being held in France, Paris till November 30.

Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar represented Pakistan at the three-day exhibition which is related to digital technologies and identification solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman NADRA highlighted the evolving role of NADRA since its establishment in 2000 and its accomplishments including identity documents (national identity card, overseas card), financial systems (mobile/branch-less banking, remittances, pension disbursement), and e-governance (online visa, taxation system, e-passport, legal inheritance).

He also mentioned the steps taken by NADRA in the areas of health and education (vaccination system, scholarship programs) and social protection (disaster relief programs, subsidy programs).

The Chairman NADRA said that several countries benefitted from the services offered by the organization in their journey of digital transformation.

The NADRA’s clients were able to make use of customized solutions together with complete transfer of technology - building trust and mutual learning, he added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad referred to NADRA’s work as ‘empowerment through identity’ and lauded the new services being introduced by NADRA, especially its mobile app facility.

The TrusTech is an annual meeting place for professionals in the Cards and Digital Trust technologies industries, attracting visitors from across the globe.

The 39th edition of the TrusTech exhibition in Paris has brought into the spotlight representatives from tech, smart card, and innovative payment industries, as well as financial and governmental institutions.

The said exhibition provides an opportunity for the exhibitors, sponsors, and startups to exchange views on their latest innovations.

During the three days, the exhibition will hold 70 conferences featuring over 100 international experts with almost 200 exhibitors and 6,500 professionals from 92 countries.

It is expected that 80 percent of visitors will be attending the TrusTech exhibition with specific investment projects in mind.

“The participation of Pakistan at the exhibition will provide NADRA with an excellent opportunity to hold important meetings with various stakeholders and will likely open new vistas for its growth and development in the future,” said the Pakistan embassy in Paris in a statement issued here.

Earlier, the Chairman NADRA visited the Pakistan embassy and appreciated its role regarding the efficient delivery mechanism adopted for the online visa facility to the Pakistani diaspora and others.