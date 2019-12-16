NADRA calls 247 persons for authentication

(@imziishan)

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday called more than 247 persons belong to 23 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa along with their original documents

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday called more than 247 persons belong to 23 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa along with their original documents.The suspected persons have been warned blockage of their national ID cards in case they skipped their appearance in the relevant office within 15 days.

The office had summoned as many as 94 persons from different parts of Peshawar include men and women as well.According to details, the suspects include three from Bajaur, 13 from Banu, three Buner, 23 Charsadda, 16 Dera Ismail Khan, three Hangu, seven Mardan, two from Mansehra, 11 Lower Dir, five Kohat, two Kurram, 26 from Khyber Agency, 11 from Nowshera, two each from Haripur, Orakzai, Uper Dir and Kohistan, three from Tank, six from South Waziristan, two from Swat, five from Swabi, one from Shangla.

Many others have also been summoned from adjacent areas.