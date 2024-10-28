NADRA center inaugurated in District Council Sukkur

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) resumed it's operations in Sukkur city area on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) resumed it's operations in Sukkur city area on Monday.

Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamail Hyder Shah along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo and Director General (DG) NADRA Amir Ali inaugurated the center.

Earlier, Syed Kamail Hyder Shah visited the center and witnessed the facilities extended to the public.

Talking to media, he said that due to the closure of the NADRA office in Sukkur city, citizens were facing difficulties. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chairman NADRA had stated during their visit to Sukkur that a place should be

allocated for the NADRA center in the city to facilitate the public.

He said that previously, there was also a NADRA office in the District Council, so same location has been chosen

again. He said that this center will provide facilities for national identity cards, Family Registration Certificates (FRC), and a new Iris system has also been introduced.

DG NADRA, Amir Ali Khan announced the launch of a pilot project, which will initially be implemented in selected union councils.

He assured that in the coming days, citizens will witness significant improvements in the registration process, making it more efficient and streamlined.

DC Dharejo emphasized the importance of NADRA identity cards, urging citizens to register.

He said that the Sindh government has also introduced e-services Sindh, which will be launched in Sukkur next week, enabling citizens to access various services, including domicile and revenue-related tasks through a mobile app .

According to the deputy commissioner, NADRA identity cards are crucial for accessing various government facilities, such as health cards and the Benazir Income Support Program.

Present on the occasion were MS Yamina Incharge NADRA Office Sukkur City, Saif ur Rehman Abbasi Director Sukkur Region, Farhan Shaikh Deputy Director Operations, Captain Raza Ali Domki Deputy Director Admin, Syed Ali Shiraz Deputy Director sukkur zone and several others.