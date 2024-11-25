NADRA center inaugurated on Sheikhupura Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has established its new zonal and registration center on the Sheikhupura Road to facilitate people.

Zonal Head NADRA, Qaisar Zulfqar, inaugurated the new center near Mannawala and said that it would issue National Identity Cards, Family Registration Certificates, B-forms, etc. to the people of Mannanwala and its peripheral localities including Nishatabad, Shams Abad, Amin Town, Gatti, Faisal Town, Hajji Abad, Jameel Abad, Millat Town, etc.

He said that 10 counters were established initially in the NADRA center which would provide service to 500 applicants. However, the NADRA center would expand its service after getting approval for issuing tokens to more than 500 applicants daily.

In this connection, a double shift would also be initiated in the center, he said, adding that separate counters were reserved for females and aged citizens. He said that proper seating arrangements ware made in the center in addition to other necessary facilities to visitors so that they could get their CNICs, FRCs, B-forms, etc. in a hassle-free atmosphere, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that public complaints would be heard and redressed on each Tuesday in this zonal center. A large number of people including notables of the area and NADRA officials were present.