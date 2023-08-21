NADRA centre set up at MC Office Jaranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has established a registration centre at Municipal Committee (MC) Office Jaranwala to facilitate the affectees of Jaranwala incident.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that the affectees of Jaranwala incident could approach NADRA Centre MC Office Jaranwala along with their burnt and damaged Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs). They would be reissued their CNICs, he added.