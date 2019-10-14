NADRA chairman appointment case adjourned till Oct 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday adjourned hearing on a petition till October 29, regarding the appointment of chairman of National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobeen.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging the appointment of Usman Mobeen.

During outset of the hearing, counsel for NADRA's chairman prayed the court to grant some time for case preparation.

The court accepted the request and granted time till October 29.

To a query of the court, he said the appointment of his client was made for three years and half of the tenure had passed.