NADRA chairman for instant redressal of public grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Yousaf Mobin Tuesday directed Directors Generals of all the departments concerned to immediately redress the public grievances with regard to issuing of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The chairman issued these directives at an Open Kachari held here to listen to the public complaints; they were facing in getting CNICs across the country.

A large number of public from all over the country attended the Kachehri and shared their grievances at the forum in the presence of the Chairman NADRA.

The chairman issued directives for resolution of problems related to issuing of CNIC and also handed over printed cards to the people on the spot.

The people, who attended the open Kachari, appreciated the Chairman for prompt redressal of their problems.