NADRA Chairman Holds 'Khuli Kachehri'

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:52 PM

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman, Tariq Malik on Friday heard public complaints in a 'Khuli Kachehri' (Open Court) at Nadra headquarters and issued directives to concerned sections to address the complaints

The chairman, on the occasion, said that the department had public data and any dishonesty in it would not be tolerated.

He instructed the Nadra staff to render their job responsibilities with honesty to facilitate and serve the public.

Provision of best services, he said, to the people was the top priority of his department and no negligence would be accepted in it.

Tariq Malik also instructed the staff to keep eyes on any illegality or negligence around them and inform the concern officers regarding it so that the public trust could be built on the institution and any possible damage to its repute could be avoided timely.

