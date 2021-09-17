UrduPoint.com

NADRA Chairman Rules Out Impression Of Directing ECP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:49 PM

NADRA Chairman rules out impression of directing ECP

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik who is in Washington says he had written a letter to ECP, gave it presentation on i-voting instead of giving directions in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman Tariq Malik said that he wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan and did not give any order,

Tariq Malik said he gave a presentation to ECP when he was asked, because it is a constitutional institute.

He said, “ ECP is a constitutional institution, and NADRA gave a presentation to it after being asked,”. He made this statement while talking to TVs in Washington on Friday.

Malik said that Overseas Pakistanis were being provided NADRA facilities on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Now, CNICs are not issued on phone calls,” he explained.

He also said that 8.4 million overseas Pakistanis are eligible for i-voting, saying that work on the i-voting system would only be initiated after permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“I didn’t direct the body over the i-voting issue and I will make it clear after returning home,” said Tariq Malik, ruling out the impression of directing the ECP.

The ECP on Thursday had expressed concerns over the tone adopted by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik in a recent letter penned regarding progress on the i-voting system.

“NADRA Chairman tone is regrettable,” ECP responded to NADRA through a letter.

“It is sole responsibility of ECP to work on the new electoral system in the country,” it added.

