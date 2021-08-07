NADRA Chairman takes notice of violation of Coronavirus SOPs at Nadra offices    

, , , ,

(@fidahassanain)

The NADRA Chairman issued orders to take immediate precautionary measures at all the offices, with directives to ensure immediate spraying of disinfectant at NADRA centers across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik on Saturday took notice for non-implementation of precautionary and protective measures against coronavirus at the offices.

The NADRA chairman said that NADRA took all necessary steps for immediate issuance of NADRA vaccination certificate.

He said, “688 NADRA offices across the country as well as 5900 e-facility centers and 250 mobile registration vehicles have been assigned these responsibilities,”.

Tariq Malik urged the staff and the public to take all possible measures against the pandemic.

He also declared adoption of Corona SOPs as compulsory for NADRA visitors. The NADRA Chairman directed to allow the visitors at all the centers after screening from Thermogan. He said that it was mandatory to keep social distance of one meter inside and outside NADRA offices.

“All visitors and their accompanying verifiers will not be allowed to enter NADRA offices without masks. Hand sanitizers must be used before entering the office. To keep social distancing within the NADRA offices, use of queue separators should be ensured. Fingerprinting machine should be cleaned with disinfectant solution after every registration process in the offices.”

The citizens should avoid gathering at NADRA offices, asking them to apply for Corona vaccination certificate online at home or from nearby NADRA e-service centers, he added.