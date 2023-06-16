UrduPoint.com

NADRA Chairman To Be Appointed On Merit: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to achieve progress in every organization including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Appointment of NADRA Chairman would be made on merit, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is no hurdle in the functioning of NADRA, he said adding that everything is going on smoothly.

About the new appointment in NADRA, he said, he will make the appointment of Chairman through advertisement.

