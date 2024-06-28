NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

(@FahadShabbir)

National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar visited the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar visited the Central Police Office here on Friday.

Director General NADRA Lahore Sohail Jahangir, AD Rizwan Ali, and Major Nadeem Gondal accompanied him.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior police officers welcomed the NADRA Chairman. A smart police contingent presented a salute to the NADRA Chairman on arrival. The NADRA Chairman visited the Police Martyrs' Memorial and offered prayers for the souls of the martyrs. Chairman NADRA, Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Punjab Police martyrs.

During a meeting with IG Punjab, discussions were held to further enhance strategic partnership, data information sharing and mutual cooperation in cyber security and other professional affairs. The IG Punjab said that NADRA's data sharing in identification of criminals and terrorist elements, verification of citizens, policing issues is highly commendable.

Chairman NADRA, Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar indicated to further expand cooperation with Punjab Police in the process of eradication of crimes and identification of miscreants and criminals.

He said that Punjab Police is a modern force equipped with advanced infrastructure and technology, providing excellent services for maintaining law & order and peace.

The IG Punjab briefed the NADRA Chairman about police working and public service initiatives through the Central Police Office dashboard. He said that Smart Safe Cities and Police Stations projects are moving towards completion. The entire province is being converted into safe city.

Additional IG Punjab, MD Safe City Authority, CTO Lahore, and AIG Admin were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, the NADRA Chairman also visited Abshar Khidmat Markaz Shadman, Special Initiative Police Station, and Saiban Gulberg. The Chairman NADRA while reviewing the public service delivery projects of Punjab Police highly appreciated their performance.

Souvenirs were exchanged between the IG Punjab and NADRA Chairman. IG Punjab presented the book "Thane Punjab De" to the NADRA Chairman, which is based on the upgradation of police stations across the province.