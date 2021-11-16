UrduPoint.com

NADRA Continues Mobile Service For The Hilly Areas Of Distt Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) regional office Abbottabad Tuesday continued mobile service for the registration with the authority in the far-flung and hilly area of the district to facilitate people at their doorstep

Earlier, on the service was started in Circle Bakot where a large number of people have availed the services including Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and others by NADRA.

On the occasion, a large number of political workers from different political parties have also visited NADRA mobile facility and said that it was a long-awaited demand of the people of Tajwal, Ziarat Masoom and surrounding areas which has been fulfilled by the NADRA.

They also thanked PTI leader Ali Asghar Khan and Shahzad Gul for their efforts to provide mobile service for the people of remote and hilly areas.

On the arrival of the NADRA mobile Van, a large number of people including males, females, disabled and elders who were unable to visit Abbottabad for the CNIC have got the benefit of the mobile service and registered them with NADRA.

NADRA mobile service would be available in village Molia, Nimbal and Beerot and would provide its services to the people.

