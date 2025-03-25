NADRA Counter Starts Operations At Pakistani Embassy In Oslo, Norway
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 07:25 PM
National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has set up a NADRA counter at the Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway, aimed at providing comprehensive identity document services to Pakistanis residing in Norway
This new counter will serve as a one-stop service center for NADRA's services, ensuring convenience for the large Pakistani diaspora in the region.
NADRA has also announced that similar counters are in the works for other countries with significant Pakistani populations. These include Manama (Bahrain), Montreal and Vancouver (Canada), Italy (Milan) and Pretoria (South Africa).
Currently, NADRA counters are available at multiple Pakistani missions in the United States (Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston), Spain (Madrid), Greece (Athens), Germany (Berlin), France (Paris), Oman (Muscat), Turkey (Istanbul), Canada (Toronto), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Kuwait and Australia (Sydney).
Additionally, NADRA operates registration centers in countries such as Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Riyadh and Madinah), United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Qatar (Doha) and United Kingdom (London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bradford). These centers and counters ensure that overseas Pakistanis can access all services related to identity documentation, providing them with the same level of service they would receive within Pakistan. NADRA also organizes regular mobile registration operations in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia to provide registration services to expatriates at their doorstep.
