NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

Issuing a directive to airlines, the authorities have been instructed to check the polio cards of all passengers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) In a recent development, a new travel restriction has been implemented for outbound travelers from Pakistan as National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) made it mandatory for travelers to obtain a polio card before embarking on their journeys abroad.

This measure comes as part of the government's initiative to ensure that travelers are equipped with the necessary vaccination documentation to prevent the transmission of polio.

NADRA has also issued specific instructions to all airports and airlines across the country, including Lahore, to adhere to the new requirements.

As per the guidelines, travelers must carry an updated online polio card with them during their international travel.

Furthermore, in light of the expiry of the old polio cards, NADRA has emphasized the urgency for travelers to obtain an updated online polio card, as this will be considered a mandatory prerequisite for outbound travel.

The authorities are committed to eradicating polio from the country and are taking stringent measures to ensure public health and safety.

Travelers are urged to comply with the new regulation and obtain their updated polio cards through the online platform provided by NADRA.

This new travel restriction is a crucial step in the ongoing battle against polio, as the government aims to protect both its citizens and those traveling abroad. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and enforcing strict compliance to safeguard public health and international travel.