NADRA DG Dismissed Over Fake Degree

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) NADRA dismissed Director General Sargodha Region Zulfiqar Ahmed from job after his degree proved to be fake.

According to NAB official sources, the person who signed the MBA degree of Director General Sargodha Region Zulfiqar Ahmed was not the President of George Mason University, USA, at the time. The name of the college given in the BBA degree was actually something else at the time of issuance of the degree.

At the request of NADRA, the Higher education Commission conducted an inquiry and confirmed the information obtained by NADRA.

The Islamabad High Court also upheld the decision of the HEC to cancel the status of the degree as 'equivalent degree.' Zulfiqar Ahmed failed to give a satisfactory reply to the show cause notice issued by NADRA.

The Chairman NADRA took disciplinary action against Zulfiqar Ahmed on the High Court’s decision and the unsatisfactory reply by him in the show cause notice.

