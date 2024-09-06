NADRA DG visits SRSO Complex, offers support for Rural Communities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Director General of NADRA, Aamir Ali Khan and Adeel Shaikh visited the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Complex in Sukkur.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Soomro, they were warmly received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro.

During the visit, Mr Kalhoro briefed the guests about the social capital created in rural areas of Sindh and showcased the various sectors and facilities of the complex.

Impressed by the organisation's efforts, the DG NADRA appreciated the initiatives and offered to facilitate rural communities in registering for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and B forms. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility of essential services for rural populations.

The visit highlighted the commitment of NADRA and SRSO to empowering rural communities through joint efforts.