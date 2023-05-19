UrduPoint.com

NADRA Establishes National Sex Offender Register Without Legal Sanction: Law Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday said the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had established the National Sex Offender Register without proper legal sanction

A Law Ministry spokesperson, in a statement, said the ministry "has recently become aware that the NADRA has unilaterally established the National Sex Offender Register. The register is being unilaterally exercised without proper legal sanction." The spokesperson said in accordance with the Section 24 of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, the Ministry of Law and Justice, together with the special committee, was responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the National Sex Offender Register.

The register could only be considered legal if it was established in full compliance with the applicable law and rules, he added.

"As it stands, the current National Sex Offender Register established by NADRA does not possess the necessary legal backing, which raises concerns about its efficacy and reliability." The spokesperson emphasized that any register aiming to serve as a tool for safeguarding communities and preventing sexual offenses must be established in consonance with the prescribed rules.

"It is of utmost importance to ensure that the National Sex Offender Register is developed and maintained with proper legal oversight. This entails adhering to the legislative framework outlined in the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 and following the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Law and Justice," he reiterated..

