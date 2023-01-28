Nadra facilitation counter inaugurated in GPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) facilitation counter was inaugurated in General Post Office here on Saturday.

The counter has been established in light of a memorandum of understanding being signed by the Director General Pakistan Post Office Islamabad and Chairman NADRA to open 88 Nadra facilitation centers throughout the country.

During the inaugural speech, Senior Post Master Syed Shahid Akhtar said that people could get new national identity cards or can obtain verification or duplication of their CNICs from GPO Kohat during official hours.

He urged people to take benefit from the facility that is available in GPO Kohat.