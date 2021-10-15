(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik Friday said revolutionary steps had taken to increase the women's registration to empower and protect their rights.

He was addressing the concluding policy session of the 14th Annual Rural Women Conference. The focus of the policy session was 'importance of rural women in electoral leadership: achieving an equal future in democracy during and post COVID-19 world'.

He said an inclusive registration unit had been setup that was working rigorously to increase women registration.

He added the unit was reviewing all polices to enhance women registration whether it was linked with awareness or outreach.

He said within few months, approximately 40 million households had validated their family members through dedicated service 8009. "Through this service a stranger can be identified in your family," he added.

The chairman informed the audience that they had also taken measures to register minorities comprised Hindus, Jews, Christian, Sikh, and Dalits.

He said, "Identity card is just not a plastic card, it protects not only human rights of women, but also empowers them to be beneficial from the governments' policies and steps."He said after his joining, within 100 days they had reduced the existing registration gap between women and men from 14 percent to 10 percent.